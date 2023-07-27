Groom tells bride that she "looked weird" on their wedding night. AITA?

When this groom feels guilty about his bride, he asks Reddit:
My 32M i’ve dating Sarah 29F for over 2 years i love her to death and she means the world to me, also she is a person who is comfortable with her skin and doesn’t use a lot of makeup which i really adore about her and we always tell the truth to each other no matter what.
Yesterday, was our wedding and the moment i saw her there i was shocked she used a huge amount of makeup that i barely recognized her without hearing her voice.
She saw my facial expression that i was acting a little out of the ordinary and she asked me what’s wrong? I told her that it’s nothing but she looked a little weird with all that makeup in her face.
She tried to laugh it off and started talking to her other friends, to be honest at that moment i really didn’t think i said something wrong or anything especially she didn’t say anything.
However, when we went home she started to give me the cold shoulder treatment, i told her what’s wrong and she said it’s nothing and she doesn’t feel well and she is tired etc.
To be honest i think she’s hiding something and that got me wondering if what i said may be the reason? So aita?
impressivepaper writes:
YTA. Way to go, sport. You upset your wife by insulting her looks on her wedding day. She’ll never, ever forget how shitty you made her feel. You did that. Now you get to live with it.
Hope you feel as shitty as you made her feel, every single day for the rest of your life. I hope her next husband isn’t a daft jerk, too.
jokenaround writes:
If you meant DIFFERENT, you would have said different. You said WEIRD!! They are not the same and shouldn’t be used interchangeably when describing your wife’s face on her wedding day.
You cannot keep digging your heels in here. You fucked up and ruined your wife’s wedding day. Please try to make this up to her and stop making it seem like it wasn’t a big deal. It was. Acknowledge that. YTA.
whereyougoinwithis writes:
I wish I had an award to give you. “Honesty without compassion is cruelty” is exactly right. I’m so tired of people bragging about how honest and blunt they are, how proud they are to always be the one to “tell it like it is.”
They might as well just announce that they enjoy being a d&%k who doesn’t care about the feelings of the people around them.
Congrats, OP, you were very honest. Your wife will always remember how honest you were. I hope you enjoy being thought of like that, because I have a feeling that honest-to-a-fault people like you usually become pretty lonely due to your insufferable, blunt honesty no matter the situation, so it will be nice for you to hold on to the comfort that you were always, ALWAYS honest when you end up alone.
For your sake (but mostly for your wife, who deserves better), I hope that you learn to temper your honesty with better judgement of appropriate time and place. It’s not too late to learn some empathy and compassion at your big age. Yikes, and YTA. Majorly.