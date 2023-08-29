Groom yells at bride at wedding when she won't let his female best friend attend. AITA?

When this man feels guilty about yelling at his wife at their wedding, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for yelling at my wife on our wedding night?'

I 32M have a bestfriend 30F. Me and my bestfriend have been friends for almost 20 years and shes almost like a sister to me. Me and her are completely platonic and have never even thought of the idea that we would “hook up” or date. I met my wife 31F in a bar about 3 years ago.

Immediately I told my bestfriend all about her and she gave me tips on what to say and how to ask her out. When I knew me and my wife were getting more serious i introduced my bestfriend to her and they seemed to get along great. They would talk about makeup, and pretty much anything girly.