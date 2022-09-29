Guy asks if he's wrong to insist his niece be co-flower girl with fiancés niece (Updated).

In a post on Reddit an engaged guy is upset because his niece is being excluded from his wedding ceremony. Here's his story.

My fiancé and I are planning our wedding. She comes from a large family. She has 5 sisters, most of them have kids. 4 of her sisters are her bridesmaids, one is serving as maid of honor. I come from a smaller family: just my parents, my sister and my niece, Brynn. Brynn is 3 years old and pretty much my best pal. I’m her godfather,I love her to bits.