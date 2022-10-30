Guy asks if he should confront coworker who lied about cancelling party.

YakkingOff asked, "WIBTA if I were to confront my friend over her 'cancelled' Halloween party?"

I have a co-worker who invited me to attend her Halloween party tonight, but at the very last minute right as I was getting dressed, she texted me and told me that the party was cancelled since she wasn't feeling well. She said that she felt like she was coming down with the flu and that I shouldn't bother showing up.

I was annoyed since I had already paid a pretty penny for my costume and snacks. My anxiety made me suspicious of her explanation, so I decided to investigate, so to speak.

I drove to her place and parked a distance away to watch her house. Sure enough, there was a party going on. Costumed people were entering the house and I could see in the windows that the party was very clearly alive and well.