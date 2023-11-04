Guy breaks up with GF for wanting to go on vacation alone with male friends. 'AITA?'

Later on, she texts me that she's in a full-blown PTSD crisis because I'm trying to control her like her ex-husband. I explain I'm not trying to control her, and she has her own choices to make, but I can't accept her going on vacations with other men and stand firm on my boundaries. She then accuses me of crossing HER boundaries.

Then she shifts to explaining that she sometimes goes to tech conferences with other men, a totally different story from what she explained earlier about going on vacations with another woman's husband ("and she's totally okay with it because they trust each other 100%").

Then she says they don't share a hotel or anything, they just meet up at conferences. This is a different story because they apparently DID share the same hotel, even if it wasn't the same room.