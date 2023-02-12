Guy doesn't want GF's sister sleeping in his bed; says, 'My house isn't a hotel.'

AITA for not allowing my girlfriend's sister to sleep at my house ?

I 26M have been with my girlfriend for a bit over 2 yrs. We live separately but she's been spending most days at my house. I eventually gave her a key to my place. I'll come home from work and most of the time she'll be there.

She basically lives there. Has a lot of her belongings there,showers, sleeps there,etc. She has 4 sisters. 2 younger, her twin and her older sister. Her older sister has a 2 yr old daughter and is a single mom. My girlfriend has been asking if her sister could come to my house to hang out. I have no problem with it so I say sure.