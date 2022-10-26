People roast guy for expecting girlfriend's family cook dairy free meals for him.

My girlfriend (33F) and I (38M) have been together for a year. She comes from an old fashioned European household, so family dinners are a must. I am not used to the dynamic since my family takes turns with hosting meals, and makes sure everyone feels welcome.

It is important to know that I suspect I have a dairy allergy. Her family uses a lot of cheese-laden dishes and desserts with dairy, whereas when I go to my stepmom's, I can expect foods that do not trigger my allergen.