People roast guy for expecting girlfriend's family cook dairy free meals for him.

My girlfriend (33F) and I (38M) have been together for a year. She comes from an old fashioned European household, so family dinners are a must. I am not used to the dynamic since my family takes turns with hosting meals, and makes sure everyone feels welcome.
It is important to know that I suspect I have a dairy allergy. Her family uses a lot of cheese-laden dishes and desserts with dairy, whereas when I go to my stepmom's, I can expect foods that do not trigger my allergen.
When my girlfriend invites me to her apartment, she will sometimes cook for me. While she is a fantastic cook (seafood, chicken, soups, stir fry), I admit that I am skeptical that she always makes me things without dairy. I can't check the packages on what she uses because the jar or the box is already in the trash.