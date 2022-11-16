Guy asks for advice after falling in love with ex-wife's sister. Updated 4x.

In this odyssey of a post, a man falls in love with his ex wife's sister, asks for advice, and then shares over a year's worth of updates on how things ended up (all with the help of the internet). Crack a beer (this is a long one), and read his story in his words...

I'm finally at a point where I can't stand this anymore. I've been in love with this woman for a very long time, maybe a couple of years at this point and I'm not sure if I should just kill it or attempt to make something with her.