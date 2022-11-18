Someecards Logo
Guy asks if he's wrong to 'forbid' girlfriend from speaking Japanese with his family.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 18, 2022 | 11:11 PM
In this post a guy asks for help with a tricky situation. His heart is in the right place, but he may be getting it very wrong. There may be no right answer here, but take a read and see what you think. Arigato.

I (M35) have met my girlfriend (F30) at work (we’re both interpreters). We’ve been together for a few months and Thanksgiving will be the first time she’s going to meet my parents.

I am half Japanese. My dad is Japanese and my mother is American. My mother learned Japanese so she can connect with my paternal side of the family. My siblings and I all speak Japanese. However, none of my siblings spouses do.

My girlfriend, Sasha, started learning Japanese before it got popular. She started learning it when she was 14, has both a BA and MA in Japanese and translation & interpreting. She sounds as close to a native speaker as possible.

Sources: Reddit
