Guy gives GF ultimatum to have a child or break up; 'she's not 18 anymore'.

When a frustrated and heartbroken young man turned to Reddit for advice, Reddit was more than happy to deliver. Here's his saga with updates:

u/aitathrow6 writes:

I’m 28 with no kids. My girlfriend is 26 and has an 8 year old son from her previous relationship. She was with the guy since they were kids but when she got pregnant, he dropped the ball. She had it pretty hard during the early years and it was a huge struggle for her to balance work, school and her son. She made it work and is now in law school.