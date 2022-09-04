Guy shares story of how wife cheating on him worked out for the best.

In a post on Reddit a married man found out his worst fears were true, so he jumped into action and turned the tables. Here's his story.

I thought we were happy. We were your usual suburban professional couple. Financially secure, healthy, good sex life, two kids (14f and 9m at the time). I thought we had a healthy social life.

We were going through one of your typical married couple rough patches. Both of us were working long hours, not spending enough time together, we were going through some developmental problems with my son and tensions in the house were running a little high.