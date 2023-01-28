Guy tells GF she needs to 'accept' he's smarter than her; 'she has other strengths.'

My (M24) girlfriend (F23) has had a recent, annoying obsession with trying to outcompete me in all sorts of intellectual games. She brings me crosswords, puzzles, logic riddles, math problems, and gets frustrated when I outdo her 95% of the time.
She even begs me to play chess and other "intelligent" games, but throws a tantrum every time she loses. I really don't know what's gotten into her. She literally used to tell me that she liked me because I was very smart, and that guys dumber than her repulsed her.
But now she is suddenly upset about it? I told her after a chess game yesterday to stop testing me and just accept that I am smarter than her at these types of games, and she started crying and called me a condescending asshole.
I tried explaining to her that she has other strengths where she outdoes me by far and there's no use competing over unimportant things like this, but it seems the damage was done. AITA?