Guy tells GF she needs to 'accept' he's smarter than her; 'she has other strengths.'

AITA for telling my girlfriend to accept that I am smarter than her?

My (M24) girlfriend (F23) has had a recent, annoying obsession with trying to outcompete me in all sorts of intellectual games. She brings me crosswords, puzzles, logic riddles, math problems, and gets frustrated when I outdo her 95% of the time.

She even begs me to play chess and other "intelligent" games, but throws a tantrum every time she loses. I really don't know what's gotten into her. She literally used to tell me that she liked me because I was very smart, and that guys dumber than her repulsed her.

But now she is suddenly upset about it? I told her after a chess game yesterday to stop testing me and just accept that I am smarter than her at these types of games, and she started crying and called me a condescending asshole.