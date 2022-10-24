Guy tells GF to stop saying she's always tired and 'suck it up' over Christmas.

I (31M) have been together with my gf (25F) for 2 years now. We both live in London UK together but I am originally from Czech Republic.

I will visit my family in my home country next Christmas. My gf also wants to come. Last night we were looking for train tickets for her (I already booked my flight tickets separately, she is afraid of flying).

While looking for dates she told me she would like to arrive a few days before the actual Christmas, so she can relax and sleep a lot after the long train ride to prepare for the busy Christmas days.