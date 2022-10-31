Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Guy wants to buy house and charge girlfriend rent because she doesn't save money.

Guy wants to buy house and charge girlfriend rent because she doesn't save money.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 31, 2022 | 5:18 PM
ADVERTISING

My girlfriend and I have been together for 3 years and have been living together in a rental for 1 year now. We have always been a "we have our own money" kind of couple, but have always had a joint account that we both put money into to pay for groceries, rent, electricity etc.

Prior to living with her I lived with my parents for a while and I was working full time so I managed to save up quite a lot of money. She is the complete opposite where if she gets money she spends it. I recently decided that I am going to put my savings into a house and move into there. All of the money going into the house will be mine and none of it will be hers.

When we spoke about it I said to her that when we moved into the house, I would like her to pay rent. She claimed that if we were to move in as a couple that she would not pay rent because she wouldn't be renting a place, she would be living in my house with me.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content