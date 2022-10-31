Guy wants to buy house and charge girlfriend rent because she doesn't save money.

My girlfriend and I have been together for 3 years and have been living together in a rental for 1 year now. We have always been a "we have our own money" kind of couple, but have always had a joint account that we both put money into to pay for groceries, rent, electricity etc.

Prior to living with her I lived with my parents for a while and I was working full time so I managed to save up quite a lot of money. She is the complete opposite where if she gets money she spends it. I recently decided that I am going to put my savings into a house and move into there. All of the money going into the house will be mine and none of it will be hers.