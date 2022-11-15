Someecards Logo
Guy with seafood allergy asks if he's wrong to ask girlfriend to give up seafood.

Andrew Pierson
Nov 15, 2022 | 8:16 PM
Certain types of allergies can be dangerous. Anyone who's been on a plane lately will know about the "severe peanut allergy" announcement, where they stop giving out nuts and ask everyone on board to refrain from eating their own nuts (LOL).

In this post on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" subreddit, a guy was hoping to get the internet on his side, so he could convince his gilrfriend that he's more imporatant than grilled snapper. Here's his story...

I 27(m) am allergic to seafood, unfortunately my 25(f) gf adores it. Ever since we got together, abt 3 years ago, she's made an effort to eat it as little as possible, which I appreciate, however I wish she'd completely stop tbh.

The other day she went out with her friends at a restaurant. When she got back home I tried to kiss her but she stopped me and told me she just ate seafood. I got a bit disappointed because I was looking forward to spending some time together with her and I told her as much. Then I said that maybe it would be better if she'd just give up on seafood all together.

