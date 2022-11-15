Guy with seafood allergy asks if he's wrong to ask girlfriend to give up seafood.

Certain types of allergies can be dangerous. Anyone who's been on a plane lately will know about the "severe peanut allergy" announcement, where they stop giving out nuts and ask everyone on board to refrain from eating their own nuts (LOL).

In this post on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" subreddit, a guy was hoping to get the internet on his side, so he could convince his gilrfriend that he's more imporatant than grilled snapper. Here's his story...

I 27(m) am allergic to seafood, unfortunately my 25(f) gf adores it. Ever since we got together, abt 3 years ago, she's made an effort to eat it as little as possible, which I appreciate, however I wish she'd completely stop tbh.