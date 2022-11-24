Guy's fiancé throws fit on plane; he pretends not to know her; she gets kicked off.

"AITA for pretending not to know my fiancé after she had a meltdown during boarding the plane and was eventually thrown off?"

"I imagine I'm gonna get raked over the coals for this one."

So, my fiancé (maybe not for much longer) and I were on our way back from a vacation recently. It was a great time and everything went off without an issue. That is until we started boarding the plane.

Now, I know better, I only bring a small backpack with essentials in case I don't get my checked bags. I can survive out of this backpack and it will always pass baggage check for size and weight (done a lot of traveling so why fight the system).