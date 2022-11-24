Guy's fiancé throws fit on plane; he pretends not to know her; she gets kicked off.

"I imagine I'm gonna get raked over the coals for this one."
So, my fiancé (maybe not for much longer) and I were on our way back from a vacation recently. It was a great time and everything went off without an issue. That is until we started boarding the plane.
Now, I know better, I only bring a small backpack with essentials in case I don't get my checked bags. I can survive out of this backpack and it will always pass baggage check for size and weight (done a lot of traveling so why fight the system).
My fiancé didn't wanna listen to my advice and chose to bring basically a regular full-size bag that barely fits the standards of carry on, but generally speaking the airline worker doesn't wanna deal with the trouble and allows it through. But this time the airline worker was not having it.