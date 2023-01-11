Guy's GF wants him to get rid of his dog; says 'he's prioritizing the dog over family.'

I 23M lived with my girlfriend “Ann” 22F and my dog “Bo.” Recently Ann’s brother “Al” 25M got laid off from work and couldn’t afford to pay rent anymore. Ann asked if Al could stay with us and I didn’t see why not.
Ann isn’t on speaking terms with her parents and I assumed Al probably also wasn’t and didn’t have another place to go. Plus I really loved Ann and I wanted to show her how important she was to me.
Here is the issue: Ann told me Al had a mild dog allergy. When I initially spoke with both of them I said I would do my best to accommodate but would not, under any circumstances, get rid of Bo. Both understood and Al said his allergy wasn’t too bad.