My half-sister is living with me rent-free. Am I wrong to demand she babysit?

With rent an ever-increasing, ever-depressing expense, the idea of living "rent-free" seems an almost miraculous luxury. In the case below, a woman gave her half-sister that opportunity, with the expectation that she help out with the kid. This kid-pro-quo quickly led to conflict. On Reddit's court of public opinion, the Am I the A**hole subreddit, she wrote:

"AITA for telling my half-sister to babysit my daughter, when she's staying in our home rent-free and that was our agreement?"

My (32f) half-sister 'May' (20f) is living with me, my husband, and my 6-year-old daughter while she's finishing her degree. She doesn't pay any rent, but in exchange she does household chores and babysits. This was our agreement.