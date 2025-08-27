'A woman gave me her number on a plane and soon after we landed, I found out her husband was also on the flight.'

I (31M) recently flew on a flight last week for a business trip and I am still trying to process what happened during the flight. For reference, I chose to fly with Southwest Airlines so for those who don’t know, the seating is first come first serve.
So I was boarding my plane fairly early, boarding group B5 so I had my pick of a large majority of seats on the plane. I headed to the middle of the plane and decided to sit in the emergency row which consisted of 2 seats.
As the plane was near finishing with boarding its last group, a gorgeous woman asked if she could take the seat next to me. I politely accepted, made some room and the plane took off.
Before take off, we hit it off instantly. For reference this woman was super flirty, had no wedding ring and from what I could see, looked like she was alone when boarding but I was wrong.
We discussed our plans and where we were flying and she said that she was going to LA to visit some friends and I told her I was going for work. At one point she got super handsy and even ended up placing her leg over mine and moved the armrest between us to get closer.
Since I assumed she was single, I quickly made plans. Told her where I was staying and that we should grab a drink later. Turned out she was staying at the same hotel as me which was crazy. We ended up exchanging numbers and we legit made plans for that evening and I had a feeling things were going to get spicy.
Fast forward to when we landed. This woman quickly unbuckled her seatbelt said her goodbyes and made sure that she was one of the first people off the plane which I thought was odd.
After I walked down the ramp, to my surprise I saw her, except this time she had a wedding ring on her finger and was holding hands with a man as they were walking to get their bags.
Later that night, I ended up texting her just to see what was up and I even brought up seeing her after we landed but she brushed it off and avoided the topic. I thought that was weird so I just stopped replying to her.
I ended up grabbing the drink that night and again to my surprise, her and this same man ended up sitting at the bar directly across from me. She never approached me and made flirty eye contact all night. Wild stuff.
Her just acting out the first half of the fantasy with a stranger and hooking up with her husband later. Hey at least she'll be thinking about you.
Strict_Detective6969 (OP)
Still so wild to me.
She cheats, which you already know. But you have to be more careful telling strangers where you’re staying. Have some respect for the fact you’re murderable.
Were you two in eyesight of the husband during the flight? I bet they were playing out a fantasy and you were the dupe.
She does that to her husband because he's A list and won't upgrade the companion pass so she can sit with him! 😅 And guess what? The S.O.B. deserves it. Its only $40-$50 and the flight was free anyhow!
Sounds as though her husband’s in on the “game.”
It sounds like the two of them were working together as con artists and worse. They got your information as you were there mark. This sounds like a very highly dangerous situation for you. In the future, be very wary of someone being super flirty with you and you don’t know who they are.
Next time, don’t give out your information and where you’re gonna be staying. I know you were caught off guard with her behavior and felt flattered, but that’s the con. The scenario had so many red flags to it.
The thing that bugs me the most about this story is that she was clearly one of those people who rush up the aisle after the plane lands and completely disregards the row-by-row exit procedure that society has been abiding by since the dawn of flight. I hate those people.
So what's the issue? Does the OP just want to brag? Does the OP want to pursue this woman? Is he interested in the married woman for sexual purposes or relationship purposes? The married woman could just want to have a night or fling with the OP.
The married woman and husband could be a cuckold/poly relationship. It depends on how the OP does/ don't pursue the situation. I strongly advise the OP to figure his stance in being involved with a married woman that is not his wife.
If you are not into being involved with the married woman, lose her number. If you want to see where it leads, live your life but be prepared for the consequences of those choices.