'A woman gave me her number on a plane and soon after we landed, I found out her husband was also on the flight.'

After I walked down the ramp, to my surprise I saw her, except this time she had a wedding ring on her finger and was holding hands with a man as they were walking to get their bags.

Later that night, I ended up texting her just to see what was up and I even brought up seeing her after we landed but she brushed it off and avoided the topic. I thought that was weird so I just stopped replying to her.

I ended up grabbing the drink that night and again to my surprise, her and this same man ended up sitting at the bar directly across from me. She never approached me and made flirty eye contact all night. Wild stuff.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

JASCO47