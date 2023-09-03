Man marries younger woman when wife dies, hires nanny because new wife 'doesn't do that stuff.' AITA?

I realized this was a toxic situation and that I did not marry my wife because I needed a cook or a maid- I did not need her to be what my first wife was to love her. After that, I told the girls we would be hiring a nanny. We were already outsourcing cleaning so the nanny agreed to take care of the kids and cook meals.

My daughters were upset and, even though the nanny we hired was the sweetest older woman, they asked why Alicia wasn't taking them shopping or watching TV with them.

School just started and both kids are already sick. The nanny was supposed to be off but my older daughter heard Alicia saying she was calling the nanny because this was her area of expertise. She got upset and said she didn't need a nanny.