Homophobes' wedding implodes when bi brother reveals why he's not there. UPDATE.

He just sat there quietly staring at the floor. After I finished he just got up and left. This was the last time I spoke with him and it's already been a few weeks since this happened. My parents paid much more attention to the discrimination I face since this incident.

They wanted to learn more about the problems I face as a queer person. I really love them. My dad even got a bisexual pride flag for me and asked if he could hang it in our bedroom. I love that I have such great parents.

I just wished for my brother to become the person he once was. Btw. since the case with my SIL's family is over I didn't heard anything about their lesbian daughter. She supported us during the process but we lost contact afterwards and I just hope she's fine.

Here were some top reactions to the last update from OP — he still had plenty of support, but after reading the whole thing, some took issue with the details.