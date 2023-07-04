Wife accused of 'financial infidelity;' she says 'it's my money to spend.' AITA?

On the other hand, my hobbies are a lot less expensive (running/working out, reading, baking). In general I'm more introverted and a great time for me is tea with a friend at one of our homes, with homemade pastries.

I have also been getting back into gaming lately after setting it aside for much of the past decade while building my career.

After realizing I had more than enough in my fun money account, I decided to overhaul my gaming setup and got myself a new PC, desk and gaming chair (total cost of about $5,000).

However, upon hearing about the purchase, my husband is furious. He says he had no idea I had saved so much money and that I should have consulted him before spending $5K.