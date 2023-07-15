BF apologizes for not helping raise baby, gets mad GF agrees he's 'useless.' AITA?

He claimed that he can’t hear the baby crying at night which I think is crazy because the baby screams bloody murder most of the time. So I told him that was bs since he wakes up on the ring of his alarm.

I don’t know if I’m in the wrong here. I get what I said probably hurt his feelings but he doesn’t help. He told if I feel that way then I need to ask for help.

I told him I shouldn’t have to ask for him to help with his baby. If the baby is hungry he should be able to feed it. If the diaper needs changed he should be able to change it etc.

Edit: I would like to thank everyone for commenting but I would also like to address a few things