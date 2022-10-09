Uninvited husband begs wife not to go to SIL’s destination wedding on his bday.

Here's some family drama so toxic it could be a song by Britney Spears.

My sister in law (34F) has named my (29M) wife (30F) her bridesmaid at her wedding. In Milan. On my 30th birthday. I'm not invited.

My wife told me a couple days ago her sister would be getting married on the weekend of my 30th birthday on the other side of the world.

I will have to stay home, alone, with our toddler for a week taking care of him. Alone. I'm pretty deeply upset she is even considering being a part of this. Her sister has always had it out for me, ever since the beginning of our relationship (8yrs).

She is a doctor, and looks down on any and all people who don't have MD's and JD's.