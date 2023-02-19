Man calls wife 'lazy', says she doesn't even know how to wash a dish. UPDATE

AITA for telling my wife to wash the dishes properly?

throwawaynosusman

My wife is so neglectful when it comes to chores and does a half-assed job. Today was the third time this week I found a glob of residue in my plate, and I lost it.

I grabbed the plate and brought my wife over to the sink and demonstrated to her how to properly scrub the entire plate, and she just zoned off and stared into space.

I told her to stop being disrespectful and watch my demonstration because she clearly doesn’t understand how to wash the dishes properly (or maybe now that I think about it, she is just pretending to be incompetent at it.)