Husband refuses to lift a finger during his month-long 'birthday.' Wife: AITA?

On Reddit's "Am I the A**hole" forum, it's hardly unusual to come across a toxic relationship or terrible partner — but the audacity of this husband's "birthday" excuse has struck a particular nerve. His wife writes:
"AITA for not serving my husband leftovers?"
I have been off the last 4 days. So I finally had a chance to do some spring cleaning. I deep cleaned the whole house. Yes, this did take all 4 days.
I did bathrooms, fans, oiled wood tables, opened and cleaned windows -- everything. My husband sees I am off and I have had to serve him every meal since I am home. 90 percent of the time I don't mind. Yesterday I was tired and was making steaks for dinner so I didn't feel like making a breakfast omlette too.