Woman files for divorce after discovering husband cheated on her during childbirth.

That week I met with a divorce attorney and he showed up unannounced after not seeing us for 60 days. He swore it was an old profile, an ex, etc. he promised he wanted to be with me, but clearly was treating me like garbage.

I gave him so many opportunities to tell the truth. I would bluff saying people sent me dirty pics and knew his address, etc and he still wouldn’t admit to it. I picked a random girl off his friends list and he claimed he slept with her in 2020.

That’s was when I knew things were really bad, cuz what are the odds that I could randomly pick someone he cheated on me with just based off their profile picture. He still swore he wasn’t cheating, was going to be a family, etc.