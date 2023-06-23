Husband deprives wife of cinnamon rolls because their division of labor is 'unfair.'

When this husband is disappointed in his 'lazy' wife, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for not letting my 'lazy' wife eat cinnamon rolls?'

Today I (M31) was making some cinnamon rolls for a party after cleaning the entire house, when my wife (F29) waltzed into the kitchen after scrolling on TikTok for three hours. She asked me for some, but I told her no.

I didn’t really feel like doing something nice for her after spending the past hours cleaning up her messes. I told her to fix her own food while I go to the party.

She started crying about how I’m “punishing” her for “not being perfect happy little submissive housewife,” which confused me so much since that’s not what I’m asking for at all. However, I do feel bad for making her upset. AITA?