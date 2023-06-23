Husband deprives wife of cinnamon rolls because their division of labor is 'unfair.'

When this husband is disappointed in his 'lazy' wife, he asks Reddit:
Today I (M31) was making some cinnamon rolls for a party after cleaning the entire house, when my wife (F29) waltzed into the kitchen after scrolling on TikTok for three hours. She asked me for some, but I told her no.
I didn’t really feel like doing something nice for her after spending the past hours cleaning up her messes. I told her to fix her own food while I go to the party.
She started crying about how I’m “punishing” her for “not being perfect happy little submissive housewife,” which confused me so much since that’s not what I’m asking for at all. However, I do feel bad for making her upset. AITA?
*context for questions I’m anticipating: My wife has slowly become lazier over the course of our marriage. Despite various attempts at talking with her, going to marriage counseling, and even getting her evaluated for depression and ADHD and a few other mental health disorders.
(She doesn’t have them), she continues to lay the majority of housework on me. The only chores she does is taking out the garbage and washing the dishes every other day.
I haven’t really considered divorcr because the other aspects of our relationship are really good, but this issue does frustrate me. AITA?
hullali writes:
NTA the cinnamon rolls are a dessert. Not food that you die without. Yall saying he doesn't comunicate, but in the post he sais they go to couples therapy based on this issue.
I kinda wish we would get her side of the story though, because she may be having a really stressful job, or idk, something. But based on the assumption that op wrote everything truthfully, she sounds like a leech.
butterscotch34 writes:
ESH You and your wife need a good conversation about splitting chores. Also, just because you clean does not mean that you are doing the majority of the chores. If she is buying groceries, handling the finances, making appointments, planning vacations, shopping for birthday presents etc… that all gets included in the chore chart.
straightbudget8 writes:
NAH - because frustration is inevitable and hunger is inevitable too. But you need to start having a serious conversation about roles, expectations and balance in the relationship.