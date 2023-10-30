Husband expected to care for wife's adult twins after she demands a divorce. AITA?

But, it has put me in the position to be the only one with a steady income for the last decade. It hasn't always been easy, especially during the pandemic, but I've always kept us afloat. While she has remained carefree and unencumbered. I have also raised my step-children (twins 22) who still live with us and aren't currently working or in school.

However, now that she wants a divorce, I don't think it is fair for me to stay and continue taking care of a household of adults. Plus, being in the house is painful for me, which she thinks I will get past once I "find peace."

Her argument is that she travels a lot now, so me moving isn't a big deal because she can just sleep on the couch when she comes home and that I'm still her best friend.