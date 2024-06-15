Couple learns daughter isn’t biologically either of theirs after paternity test. Updated 2X

Usually in these situations the children don't switch families but the families come together with frequent visits. Sounds like a nightmare all the best for you.

A little under a week later, the OP returned with a surprising contribution from her husband.

"My Husband Saw My Post"

fullyfaithfulwife

Hello, everyone. So, apparently a Youtuber my husband watches called Mark Narrations decided that it would be a fun idea to read my post on his channel. My husband recognized the story, because, well of course he recognized the story, how could he not?

This doesn't happen every day. Then he went on my account page. Then he found quite a few comments about him that were not exactly... nice. And now, he has asked me for a chance to post his side of the story on this account, so that people stop trashing him. Please be nice.