Wife learns husband racked up $45K in secret debt; 'I told him I didn’t believe him.' + Update

He now wants me to pay for half of that debt. A man that lies of things like that is not only being abusive, he already doesn’t care about you and he is already causing you damage.

He won’t care about causing more and probably will do it just to not face consequences. Document everything, get a lawyer, Leave now and sue for fraud against the marriage estate. This won’t get better.

idiota-mensa

I don’t know if anyone wants an update, but here it goes.

He has agreed to sign a post nup. It will be more legally agreeable for me at this point. He has agreed to take responsibility for the entire amount of debt.