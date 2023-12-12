Husband humiliates wife after he insults her cooking. AITA? UPDATED.

When this husband is annoyed with his wife's cooking and accidentally upsets her by insulting it, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for insulting the food my wife made, despite not knowing she made it?"

I will try to keep it short. My wife and I are 46 and 47. We've been married 19 years now and not once in our marriage has she ever cooked. I honestly never minded, she's told me that she's terrible in the kitchen and I like to do it anyway.

Yesterday, I had a long long day at work and told my wife this. She told me she would order food in so I didn't have to cook.

I come home, and she sets the table, the food is neatly placed on two plates (which should have been my first clue that it was home-cooked) and I began to dig in. The food was bland, borderline gross and nothing to what I had tasted before.