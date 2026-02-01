'I'm thinking of leaving my husband because his bizarre behavior is giving me the 'ick.''

Edit: Thank you so far for all of your responses, I learned a lot about myself and my partner.

I want to clarify that I am trying to make it work. I'm not just abandoning him. I got us marriage counseling, and will now encourage him further to get individual therapy as well as myself. I have replied to many of your comments and in those talk more about how i've taken care of him and how much I do actually care about our relationship.

Divorce is not an easy decision, but if we aren't compatible and something in my body is feeling really bad (I'm starting to get actually sick from all of this) I can't stay for either of us. I don't want to leave and do want to make it work, but there is a lot of mystery, anxieties, etc.