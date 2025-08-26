Wife fears that, when her husband learns she makes much more money than him, their 35 year marriage will crumble.

"My husband is going to find out I make more money than him, and the s^h!tz going to hit the fan."

My (60f) husband (61m) is a very competitive guy. When I beat him at chess three times in a row, he wouldn’t play me anymore. It’s not just with me. He hates when a friend makes more money than him.

He hates when someone beats him at golf. He hates if someone skis faster than him. You get the picture. He’s not just competitive, he’s a sore loser. He’s stopped being friends with people over his competitiveness - which I think is ridiculous.

When we were first married he made waaaay more money than me. He used this reason as to why I needed to do more around the house (ie. Everything). It was hard at first - but I’m really great at managing time and loved to spend time with our kids.