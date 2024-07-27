Husband returns seeking forgiveness after leaving wife and newborn for another woman. UPDATED 4X

He cheated for a year, living a full life with AP going out, vacations, spending money on her... just leave it is not with it, make aure he pays child support and take half if you can.

"Update: Text messages from other woman"

Better-Manner-7205

Texts with AP and I, this confirms he’s a LIAR and has been lying to both of us. My previous post was very vague, so I thought I'd provide more detail. When my husband came back yesterday, he apologized and said it was a huge mistake.

He admitted he wasn’t thinking straight and would do anything to make things right between us. He wants to be here for me and our son, repeatedly asking what he needs to do to make things right.