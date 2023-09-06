Husband lies about having PTO. Says, 'she'll take advantage of me if I tell her.' AITA?

Well, my my first day was fine because my wife was working and my kids were out of the house. So I was able to complete almost all of my 2 weeks worth of school work. Day 2 my wife starts doing the "you cannot stop studying to play with your son?", "he wants to go outside, can you take him?", etc. I told her "this is why I didn't mention having pto.

Because from your perspective I am still "working", yet you aren't going to take it that way." She said I'm an AH for lying to her. Maybe I am, but i know my wife. She gets on me to do extra stuff while i'm working from home, so if I'm not "working" but still studying i knew she would push it even more.