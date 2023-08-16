Man thinks wife's customer with Down syndrome is in love with her, demands she quit her job. UPDATED

When he came he was very flustered and didn’t know what to do so he just stood near my work station with his sandwich and coffee in hand. I asked him if he wanted me to help him find another table but my husband was very angry and told the man to respect me because I’m a married woman and to not come and stare at me again.

The man apologized and he just left and waited outside all confused. I was heartbroken and begged my husband to apologize and to leave the table because the man is a creature of habit and doesn’t really like change. He said he didn’t care because obviously he’s in love with me. (My sister told my husband about how he gave me a valentines card last year).