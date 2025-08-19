'Husband refusing to go anywhere due to OCD but I think he's hiding me because he's cheating.' UPDATED

I said that I would try and he kept trying to discourage me. He told me that if I managed to come inside he would question the validity of my anxiety. Another time I wanted to go to Boots on the main street. He told me that it was too busy. I said I wanted to still go and he asked if I even have anxiety. My anxiety has been consistent this entire time.

He ended up leaving the room for hours. I messaged him and he ignored most of what I said. He told me again how it's OCD, how he's not hiding me, and how he wants to go places after the assessment. When he came back into the room, prompted to do so by saying we need to sort dinner, I tried to made an analogy.