'My husband is seriously prioritizing his girlfriend over me. What should I do?' UPDATE

If I try to bring that up, Marcus will argue that he's been busy with work, that I don't actually bother to do anythingspecial for us, or walk away from the conversation.

Yesterday was my last straw. January 31st is our wedding anniversary, and I assumed that he would at least stay home with me and the kids like he did last year. Nope.

When I went to talk him about it, he said that since he missed Charmi's birthday that was last week due to being super busy at work and too exhausted to go out, he wanted to have a late birthday celebration with her.

I yelled at him when he said that, and that obviously our wedding anniversary is more important than Charmi's birthday.