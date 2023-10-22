Husband told to sleep on the couch for 'hitting on' wife's friend; 'I did nothing wrong.'

Long_Plan2
I (32M) and my wife (31F) got into a heated argument after her friend accused me of hitting on her. The other day, on my way from work to home, I came across a friend of my wife and she looked like she was carrying heavy stuff so I asked if she wanted a ride home.
At first she declined but as I was leaving, she changed her mind and got into the car. We had a nice chat whilst driving and all was well. I even told my wife about it when I got home.
Yesterday, I was confronted by my wife because I allegedly "hit" on her friend. I obviously denied it and told her the version of events but apparently I was persistent with said friend when offering her the ride. I only asked twice, and the second time was asking if she was sure. My wife insisted that her friend isn't the type to just lie about something like this.
Naturally, I asked why she trusted her friend more than me and then she told me about how her sister's husband cheated with a friend. I was angry at how I was being compared to someone else based on a mere accusation and we ended up arguing.
Then we were just about to sleep and she told to sleep on the couch because she didn't feel comfortable with me. I argued that I wasn't going to be punished for something I didn't do and after quite a back and forth, I eventually let her have the room and slept in the other one instead.
I woke up in the morning to yet another confrontation about why I didn't sleep on the couch. I was obviously baffled and asked why I would sleep on the couch when there's an entire other room.
According to her, if one spouse tells the other that they should sleep on the couch, then they should do as asked to show that they're sorry. I pointed out that it was ridiculous, especially when you add the fact that I didn't even do anything. Things are now tense all because I gave someone a lift. AITA?
SushiGuacDNA
NTA. Whoever doesn't want to share the bed should leave the shared bed. I've always been baffled as to why one partner thinks they get to kick the other partner out of a bed that belongs to both of them.
My general rule is that everyone gets to control their own body (like going to sleep somewhere else), but when they start trying to control other people's bodies (like kicking a partner out of bed) then they have become an a-hole. And then being pissed because you left and slept somewhere else but you didn't sleep in the correct somewhere else? Now your wife is a double a-hole.
GazelleOfCaerbannog
Yup, I agree with you. Boundaries are for me, not to control you. They're the limit of my consent to participate. Also, for the record, NTA OP.
LunaMunaLagoona
OP needs to find a better wife. She's not it. She believed her friend over him with 0 proof provided. She didn't leave the shared space herself, insisted he must leave. Insisted he must go on the couch rather than the spare room. Said OP must be sorry, rather than have a discussion. Not dealing with her own insecurity issues.
Unless she agrees to go to therapy and apologizes sincerely, this will likely break trust for OP permenantly, and you can't continue a marriage without trust.
Cpt_Riker
NTA. Your wife’s friend has deliberately lied, and your wife believes her over you. She should be sleeping on the couch. You need to warn other male aquantances about that friend, and never help her again.
atealein
NTA with regard to the whole "if i tell you go sleep on the couch you sleep on the couch" argument. You are not a dog to be sent to the doghouse. What she can tell you is "I don't want to sleep in the same bed with you because I am so mad right now" and that can be fair thing to request. But then you are to go and find where to sleep - as long as it is giving her the space she wants, should not be an issue.
You might as well tell her "I moved to the guest bedroom because I am not willing to return to the bedroom with you until I am comfortable as well. So this might take a while seeing how you accused me of cheating, lying and compared me to your sister's husband." to give both of you space and time to think about what the hell is happening in your relationship.
Middle_Advisor_5979
NTA. And, oh man, do you have problems. That kind of shit is a deal breaker for me.