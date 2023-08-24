Husband REFUSES to transfer direct deposits into wife's savings account. AITA?

When this man feels unhappy with the financial situation in his marriage, he asks Reddit:
Hello everyone. I (34M) and my wife(41F) have been married for 1.5 years. Recently we moved to another state because of my job. My wife is a school teacher and aa you may all know, she doesn’t make much. I make 3 times as much as her. We live in a HCOL city right now.
We have a joint checking account where she deposits her paycheck and then transfer it to her savings account which I don’t have access to yet. I have another account for myself where I get direct deposits from my job. Recently, my wife asked me to transfer whatever I have from my account to her savings.
The issue is since I don’t have access to her savings account yet(my credit score took a hit during the pandemic and I wasn’t approved). I told her that I will add her into my bank account and she can use that.
I pay 90% of the household bills so I always want to keep some money in my account in cases of emergencies.
However, my wife is kind of upset because I refused to transfer everything from my account every month after paying the bills. It’s not like I don’t trust her but since I don’t have access to her savings yet, I am a bit uncomfortable doing so. AITA here?
contentplenty writes:
NTA. I don't see how you did anything wrong. Did she make a case for your transferring all your money into the account you have no access to? Why would she ask you to do that, and why would anyone agree to that? You offered to add her to your account, and you have a joint account. She has/would have access to both. What's the problem?
individualad65 writes:
NAH. What you're talking about is joint marital property; so in a way, it doesn't matter in whose name the accounts are. However, it seems like both of you have issues with trust that are being expressed in different ways. You need to deal with those issue. Also, you need to make joint accounts a priority.
musicallaura writes:
NTA. This is weird. I could understand asking for Some of your money, but ALL of it? What if you want to buy something? What if there’s an emergency where she’s in some way incapacitated and you need that money? I’d press her more on why she wants it all in her savings, because something doesn’t add up.