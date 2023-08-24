Husband REFUSES to transfer direct deposits into wife's savings account. AITA?

When this man feels unhappy with the financial situation in his marriage, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for not wanting to transfer all my savings to my Wife’s savings?'

Hello everyone. I (34M) and my wife(41F) have been married for 1.5 years. Recently we moved to another state because of my job. My wife is a school teacher and aa you may all know, she doesn’t make much. I make 3 times as much as her. We live in a HCOL city right now.

We have a joint checking account where she deposits her paycheck and then transfer it to her savings account which I don’t have access to yet. I have another account for myself where I get direct deposits from my job. Recently, my wife asked me to transfer whatever I have from my account to her savings.