Husband sides with landlady over own wife during rental dispute. AITA?

We don't really have the money to pay the landlady. My wife thinks that we shouldn't pay her at all due to her neglect of the property.

However, I look at the mess that we left, plus the fact that it took us a lot longer than was supposed to to move, and I don't like our chances if we get taken to court. The state we live in does not have very favorable rental laws for tenants. Maybe if we had cleaned up before we left, but we were not able to.

We cannot afford to have a ruling against us in court. That would completely devastate our finances and we might lose the house that we just bought. We are already on a shoestring budget.