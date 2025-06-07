'My husband told me he settled for me.' UPDATED

"My husband told me he settled for me."

I was a single mom of 2 when I met my husband. My husband is 9 years older than me. I was 33 when we got married. I’m 41 now. My kids are grown and out of the house now too.

My husband got drunk and revealed terrible things that I wish I just didn’t know. He married me because he didn’t want to die alone. He only had two relationships (3 total if you include me). He’s not attracted to women that look like me.

He said I’m overweight and he was very underwhelmed by my appearance but he learned to love me on the inside because even though I’m ugly on outside, I’m so beautiful on the inside.