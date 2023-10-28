Husband upset with how wife spends her 'allowance;' Reddit actually agrees. AITA?

"AITA for being upset with how wife spends her allowance?"

glockinfora

When my (32m) wife (32f) and I got together 7 years ago, we both made a similar amount of money. Our arrangement was to put most of our money into a joint account for all bills and shared expenses, and keep a small amount in a personal account for fun money.

Shortly after we were married four years ago, she had a mental health crisis and stopped working. While we had to cut significantly from our normal spending, I decided it was a good idea to keep allocating a nominal amount to our personal accounts. There were some difficult austerity decisions that had to be made, but I was happy to come through for her in a crisis.