Husband upsets wife when he hires a maid to do his half of the housework. AITA?

When this husband is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not paying for a maid for my wife?"

My wife and I devide all expenses based on income (I pay 80% she pays 20%) and divide all the house chores based on working hourse ( I do all the chores 3 days a week and she does all the chores 4 days a week).

I recently decided to get a maid to do all the chores on my 3 days. I pay her from my own fun money. My wife is angry that she does all the chores 4 days a week and I do nothing.

I told her that she can get a maid for her 4 days and pay her from her own fun money but she thinks this is unfair and we should devide the maid expenses 80/20 just like other expenses.