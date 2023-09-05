Husband upsets wife when he hires a maid to do his half of the housework. AITA?

When this husband is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:
My wife and I devide all expenses based on income (I pay 80% she pays 20%) and divide all the house chores based on working hourse ( I do all the chores 3 days a week and she does all the chores 4 days a week).
I recently decided to get a maid to do all the chores on my 3 days. I pay her from my own fun money. My wife is angry that she does all the chores 4 days a week and I do nothing.
I told her that she can get a maid for her 4 days and pay her from her own fun money but she thinks this is unfair and we should devide the maid expenses 80/20 just like other expenses.
I think this is very unfair and told her so. I then asked her what does SHE bring to the table if I'm paying for almost everything? She thinks I'm an AH and currently we are not talking. AITA?
alainnjuly writes:
YTA. Totally fair to divide chores by working hours, totally fair to use your money how you want BUT I just can’t see how you wouldn’t want to alleviate some chores from your wife and use it like a household expense and redistribution chores a bit.
Do you even like your partner if you have to ask what she brings to the table? What do you bring to the table besides money?
My partner would never talk to me like that even as the bigger financial contributor but he also wouldn’t pay for a maid for just his chores because that’s kind of a jerk move. There is something else going on, this isn’t just about paying for a maid.
wanderingaimlessly8 writes:
I was kinda sorta maybe going to say no one is the a here until you said “what does she bring to the table if I’m paying for everything.” She’s your partner. She’s your wife. She’s your best friend. She’s your lover. That’s what she brings to the table. I’m so thankful my husband isn’t like you. YTA.
I was the breadwinner when we got married. A year into our marriage I became disabled. I bring a broken body, disability, and sickness to our marriage. But I also bring love and support. That means more to my husband than a maid.
daddyslittlekitty writes:
Idk if YTA, but you are lazy. You would hate a relationship like mine. I'm a full-time SAHM. Husband pays for everything. I cook, clean, take care of the kids, pay bills. However, my husband still helps.
He still has chores. Trash and mowing. Oh, and he still cooks. On weekends, he lets me sleep in. He drives the beat-up car, so me and the kids have the good one. So I guess compared to my 5 wife could ask what you bring to the table.