Husband says if wife's cat pees on his Magic the Gathering cards one more time, they are over. AITA?

That's it. Everything else in this house is my wife's or our kids. Everything else I owned was either sold or destroyed. Yesterday the door to the closet was open again with the cat sniffing the boxes my cards were kept in and I broke down sobbing thinking that it was already too late. Luckily, he hadn't sprayed yet and I was able to get him out of the closet before anything happened.

Maybe it was an overreaction, but I lost my cool and told my wife that if she left the door open again and the cat ruined my cards or the box of pictures, I'd be done. She was selfish in getting the cat against my will and without even letting our daughter pick it out, if she even wanted a cat at all.