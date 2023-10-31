Husband wants to leave SAHM wife because she's 'too lazy.' AITA?

I honestly don’t know what she does all day long at home and I’m wondering if I’m the asshole for being so annoyed and wanting to leave her so she knows how hard life is by yourself.

She makes sure the kids get to school in the morning and picks them up. Does their laundry(not mine) makes their lunches(not mine.) I help out with all the chores besides the kids laundry.

For the most part, the house is clean and meals are prepared. About all she does in my eyes… I’m so fed up cause I know I can do this life without her and willing to, but she would be in trouble.