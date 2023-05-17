Someecards Logo
Husband wants to go to basketball game before they have a baby, on wife's bday.

Amanda Hurley
May 17, 2023 | 7:24 PM
More like a slam DUMP!


Pardon the pun, but palyers gotta play.

On to the story:

One man took to Reddit to ask if he was wrong for wanting to take a boys trip for a basketball game on his wife's birthday. He says he feels like he has good reasons but the family is livid and now he's wondering if he is being selfish.

'WIBTA for going to a college football game instead of staying in town for my wife's birthday?'

FootballTripThrow99

I (30M) am an alum of Oklahoma State University. I want to go to the Oklahoma State at Arizona State football game this fall. However the game is the same day as my Wife’s 30th birthday. My wife is very big into birthdays and this is a big milestone birthday.

My mother In law has approached me about throwing a party for her and wants it on her birthday, which is the same day as the game, I’ve told her I may be out of town which she is appalled at.

