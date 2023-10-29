Husband tired of wife complaining, quits job and says, 'you support our family then.'

Then she said I don't know how hard her job was and I was being unfair. I then requested that I quit my job, so she could find a job to support us, and we will see who has the harder job. She just stormed off and said I was an A-hole, but I went ahead and put in my 2 weeks as I have been thinking about quitting for almost 9 months now.

When my wife found out I quit she was horrified and said there was no way her salary would support us. I told her that it would pay our bills, but we would have 0 left over but that's what she wanted anyway.

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

No-Gap2946