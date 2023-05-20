Wife learns the hard way why you never get a tattoo of your partner's name. AITA?

It's polite to include a receipt when you get someone a gift. But if your gift is a tattoo on your own body, how do they return that? On Reddit's Am I the A**hole, a man asks if he had the wrong reaction to his wife's inky gesture. He writes:

AITA for not wanting to get a tattoo of my wife's name after she got one with of my name?

My wife (28F) and I (40M) recently celebrated our 5th anniversary. As a surprise for me, my wife got an elegant tattoo of my name on her wrist and I had no idea she would ever do this nor have we ever talked about it.